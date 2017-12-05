Morgan Wallen to headline Up Down Tour in 2018

Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen is taking his new music to the masses in 2018 with his 23-city Up Down Tour.

The headlining tour will launch on Feb. 2 in Indiana and run through April, hitting cities including Athens, GA, Los Angeles and Knoxville, TN before wrapping in Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to get on the road and play some new music for people across the country,” Morgan says in a statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to watch and learn from incredible artists and entertainers like FGL who took me out on their tours early on. Now, I’m excited to hit the stage as a headliner and really show everyone what I’m about.”

Morgan previously spent some time on the road opening for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, and Granger Smith. The tour borrows the name from his latest single, “Up Down,” which features FGL. Tickets go on sale Dec. 15.

Here’s the itinerary for Morgan Wallen’s Up Down Tour:

2/2 — Indianapolis, IN

2/3 — Grand Rapids, MI

2/9 — Myrtle Beach, SC

2/10 — Valdosta, GA

2/15 — Tuscaloosa, AL

2/16 — Auburn, AL

2/17 — Birmingham, AL

2/23 — Athens, GA

2/24 — Rome, GA

3/1 — Buffalo, NY

3/2 — Jordan, NY

3/3 — Dewey Beach, DE

3/8 — Uncasville, CT

3/9 — Binghamton, NY

3/10 — Asbury Park, NJ

3/15 — Silver Spring, MD

3/22 — Columbus, OH

3/23 — Rosemont, IL

3/24 — Rootstown, OH

3/30 — Knoxville, TN

4/20 — San Bernadino, CA

4/25 — Los Angeles, CA

4/26 — San Diego, CA

4/28 — Las Vegas, NV

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...