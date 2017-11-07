Mum’s the word: CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are keeping their performances a secret

Bob D’Amico/CMA

Let the CMA Awards secrecy begin.

In addition to hosting the 51st Annual CMA Awards, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will both be performing. That doesn’t mean, however, they’re giving away many details about exactly what they’ll be doing.

“I know about Carrie’s and it’s gonna be unbelievable,” Brad discloses.

Carrie — who should soon release her first single as part of her new deal with Universal — is even less forthcoming.

“It’s just gonna be a special moment in the show,” she tells ABC Radio. “I don’t really know how much I can say. But I just hope it’s really beautiful.”

“What are you performing?” Carrie asks Brad.

“I’m doing a new single and I’m singing it with Kane Brown…” Brad answers. “He’s a great kid. He’s a new kid in country music that I think is going to set the world on fire, and already is.”

We do know Brad will be doing his new single, “Heaven South,” while Kane’s latest release also happens to be titled “Heaven.” Brad stops short of saying they’ll do the two songs as a medley.

“Uh, you’ll have to see,” he teases. “But not really a mash-up. But it’s gonna be neat to see the way that we treat this song.”

All of our questions will be answered Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, as Brad and Carrie host the 51st Annual CMA Awards, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...