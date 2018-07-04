My Country ‘Tis of Thee: How to celebrate the Fourth with your favorite stars

NBCUniversal

If you like to celebrate our country’s birthday with country music, you’ll have plenty of options this Fourth of July, whether you’re heading outdoors or staying at home in your air-conditioned living room.

In Music City, Lady Antebellum will headline the annual festivities in downtown Nashville known as Let Freedom Sing!, with Chris Janson warming up the crowd earlier.

While you won’t be able to see Lady A’s set on national TV, you can still share a patriotic moment with Chris. The “Drunk Girl” hitmaker recorded performances for the Hallmark Channel’s Independence Day special earlier in the week. You can watch for him starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will help lead the party in the Big Apple. They’ll both sing on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, with pop star Julia Michaels expected to join Keith to do their hit, “Coming Home.” The annual special starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC; Kelly Clarkson‘s also on the bill.

In Washington, D.C., it’ll be Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina who are carrying the country torch. They’ll both perform on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A Capitol Fourth airs live at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

