Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers will celebrate four decades of Opry membership Saturday night, at the institution’s winter home at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Willie Nelson and family will play Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium January 7. It’s the first time he’s played the historic Music City venue since October of 1974. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

