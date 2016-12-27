Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne will headline the NYE Bowl Bash December 31 in Jacksonville, Florida after the TaxSlayer Bowl. Brett Young and Maggie Rose will also play the free concert that kicks off at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Forsyth Streets in downtown Jacksonville.

Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles revealed he and his wife Jenna are expecting their second little one, a girl, later this year. She joins her big brother Jett, who is three. You can check out their Christmas-themed gender reveal video on YouTube.



