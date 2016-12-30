Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The Country Music Association celebrates giving $3.1 million dollars to 44 different music education programs in their #MannequinChallenge video.

If you’d like to see what Thomas Rhett looks like doing a shirtless headstand, just check out his Twitter account. He says Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard taught him the new skill.

When @THubbmusic and @thevoguetrip taught me how to do a headstand pic.twitter.com/lNdp5Y3BA1 — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 29, 2016

