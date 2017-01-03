Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Travis Tritt, Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Joe Nichols, Collin Raye, The Bellamy Brothers and more have been added to the lineup of 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis, which takes place February 8 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Marty Stuart surprised bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent by inviting them to be the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry this weekend, as they notched their 100th appearance on the historic show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. They’ll be officially inducted during the Opry’s Saturday, March 11 performance.

