Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Cole Swindell’s new single will be “Flatliner,” the track from his You Should Be Here album that features upcoming tourmate Dierks Bentley.

Jason Aldean’s “Big Green Tractor” and Jana Kramer’s “I Got the Boy” were both certified Platinum in December.

“Strawberry Wine” hitmaker Deana Carter will play Nashville’s City Winery on Monday, February 27.

Frankie Ballard will celebrate his #1 “Young & Crazy” with a party Wednesday at CMA headquarters in Nashville.

