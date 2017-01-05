Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Nashville star Chris Carmack will be the first guest on NASHCHAT, which kicks off Thursday night at 11 p.m. ET, following the season five premiere of the country-music-centered drama on at 9 p.m. on CMT. You can participate in CMT’s interactive social media hangout through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat.

With cuts already under his belt by Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne, singer/songerwriter Ryan Hurd is now officially an artist on RCA Nashville. He heads out on the Home Team Tour with Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini next month.

Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis was finally able to return home to Ocala, Florida, after a health scare that started a year ago. He’s been in Nashville recovering, since a bout with diverticulitis made colon surgery necessary. He continues physical therapy and to be cared for by nurses as needed.

If you missed William Michael Morgan’s national TV debut Wednesday morning on Today, you can watch it online now.

