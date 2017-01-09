Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Alan Jackson’s mother, Mrs. Ruth Jackson, died Saturday morning at her home in Newnan, Georgia, at the age of 86. Known as “Mama Ruth,” she leaves behind Alan and his four siblings, as well as a dozen grandchildren and nine great-grandkids. Alan’s father, Eugene “Daddy Gene” Jackson, passed away 17 years ago, in January of 2000.

The Beach Town Music Festival is now set for December 8 & 9 in Vero Beach, Florida. The event at Indian River County Fairgrounds was originally scheduled for October of last year, but had to be postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. Hometown boy Jake Owen will headline, with David Nail, Clare Dunn, Scotty Emerick and more joining him.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...