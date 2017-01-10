Nashville Notes

Willie NelsonSam HuntLuke BryanChris StapletonOld DominionAlan JacksonThomas RhettFlorida Georgia LineChris YoungDierks BentleyBrad PaisleyZac Brown Band and more are set to play this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo March 7-26.

After 17 years leading the Grand Ole Opry, Vice President and General Manager Pete Fisher is relocating to Los Angeles to be CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

The Country Music Association will give Randy “Baja” Fletcher, who works with Keith Urban, its inaugural CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award January 23 at the CMA Touring Awards, which will be hosted by Sugarland’s Kristian Bush.

