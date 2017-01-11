Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Hank Williams Jr. kicks off his 2017 tour February 3 at Peppermill Concert Hall in West Wendover, Nevada.

Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby are reuniting for half-a-dozen tour dates this year, starting February 26 at Tarrytown Music Hall in Tarrytown, New York.

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Lari White will release her first album in 13 years on February 10. It’s titled Old Friends, New Loves.

You can get to know Dan + Shay a little better by watching the new installment of the :60 With web series on YouTube.

