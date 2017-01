Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Travis Tritt’s A Man and His Guitar will premiere Thursday, January 19 on Nashville Public Television at 8 p.m. CT. The show will air nationwide on PBS in March of this year.

Tim Rushlow, who rose to fame as a member of Little Texas, will release the CD/DVD set Tim Rushlow & His Big Band — LIVE on February 10.

Pistol Annie’s Angaleena Presley will put out her second solo album April 21, titled Wrangled.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...