Nashville Notes

Tanya Tucker is rescheduling three dates in Kansas and Oklahoma after fracturing a vertebra and injuring a rib after falling while on tour. The country legend is also fighting off a bout of bronchitis.

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper makes her Austin City Limits debut this Saturday, performing songs from her country album, Detour. Check your local listing for air times in your area.

Grammy nominee Sturgill Simpson is the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Actress Felicity Jones hosts the show, airing Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Mo Pitney and his wife Emily are the proud parents of a new daughter named Evelyne Nadine, who was born Thursday.

