Nashville Notes

Little Big Town surprised students from Ohio’s Wadsworth High School Friday, as they dropped in on the kickoff of the 4th Annual Music in Our Schools — Music Inspires Tour at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort Performance Hall in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Easton Corbin will once again be a brand ambassador for Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses in 2017.

Lonestar’s Michael Britt and Dean Sams will attend Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards, where the band is up for Favorite Country Group. You can watch the fan-voted show starting at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

