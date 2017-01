Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Lauren Alaina is featured on Kane Brown‘s new single, “What Ifs.”

A Thousand Horses‘ Graham Deloach proposed to his girlfriend, Andrea Evans, Sunday in Aspen, Colorado.

Waterloo Revival‘s George Birge and his wife Kara welcomed their son George James on Monday.

Ned LeDoux, the son of rodeo champion and Garth Brooks‘ hero Chris LeDoux, has just released his debut single, titled “Brother Highway.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...