Nashville Notes

Big Machine Label Group will launch its own digital video platform in February at BigMachineTV.com. It’ll become the hub for video content from Big Machine artists like Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Reba, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett and more.

The Bellamy Brothers crank up their 2017 World Tour January 20 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, before continuing on to Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland and the Faroe Islands. Their U.S. dates start February 11 in Effingham, Illinois.

Country Music Hall-of-Famer Bobby Bare has signed a new record deal with HYPERMEDIA Nashville. He’s set to release his first new project in five years in May.

If you missed Carrie Underwood‘s Wednesday morning appearance on the Today show, you can watch it online.

