Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Real-life Music City Mayor Megan Barry played herself in Thursday night’s episode of Nashville on CMT.

Rock icon John Mellencamp will release a new duet album titled Sad Clowns and Hillbillies this spring, recorded with Carlene Carter, the daughter of country legend June Carter Cash.

Dan + Shay love Ed Sheeran’s new song “Shape of You” so much, they covered it in a social media post late Thursday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Hey @edsheeran, we can't stop listening to your new music, so we decided to sing some. ➗ pic.twitter.com/W7gRuMpXCj — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 20, 2017

Like this: Like Loading...