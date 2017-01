Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Chris Janson does his latest hit, “Holdin’ Her,” Monday on the Today show, which starts at 7 a.m. on NBC.

Chris Lane appears on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, performing his single “For Her” during a one-on-one date. The reality-dating hit starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you missed Old Dominion‘s performance of “Song for Another Time” Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you can check it out online.

