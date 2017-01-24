Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Dick Clark Productions is partnering with Twitter to stream live red carpet coverage of The 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2.

Singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has signed a record deal with Big Machine. Previously named one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, her new single is called “Every Little Thing.”

If you missed Cassadee Pope singing “Kisses at Airports” Monday on Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, you can watch it on YouTube.

You can check out Chris Janson‘s early-Monday-morning performance of his top-25 hit, “Holdin’ Her,” at Today.com.

