Nashville Notes

Easton Corbin‘s new single is called “A Girl Like You.”

Lady Antebellum not only sang their hot new song, “You Look Good,” Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they also played a game of Oops! My Water Broke with the comedian. You can relive both online. Lady A drops by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Michael Ray serenaded Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb with his latest top-ten hit, “Think a Little Less,” Tuesday on Today. If you missed it, you can watch it online.

