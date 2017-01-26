Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Michael Ray‘s new video for “Think a Little Less” is set to premiere on CMT Hot 20 Saturday.

Look for Larry Gatlin to guest on Fox & Friends Thursday morning starting at 7:30 a.m. ET on the Fox News Channel.

Newcomer Michael Tyler‘s debut album, 317, is set to be released March 17. It features his current single, “They Can’t See.”

You can check out Reba McEntire‘s new video for her latest single, the Randy–Houser-penned “Back to God,” now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...