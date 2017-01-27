Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Sony Music Entertainment is re-launching the iconic Monument label, which was originally instrumental in the success of icons like Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson. Manager Jason Owen and writer/producer Shane McAnally will run the imprint. Its first artists are Caitlyn Smith and Walker Hayes.

Kelsea Ballerini, Frankie Ballard, and Charlie Daniels are now on board for the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 9th Annual Nashville Honors Gala. Nashville’s Charles Esten will host the benefit for leukemia, cancer and AIDS research. George Strait and Brad Paisley were the first artists who signed up to participate.

Willie Nelson’s January 28 and 29 shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas have been cancelled due to illness. The subsequent dates in February, however, will go on as planned.

You can watch Brad Paisley’s Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special from 9-10 p.m. ET Friday on PBS. The show will also be streamed simultaneously on Brad’s Facebook page.

