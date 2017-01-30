Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill promise a special announcement regarding their Soul2Soul World Tour this year coming Tuesday on Facebook Live.

Darius Rucker, the Mavericks, and Nashville star and Eric–Church-duet-partner Rhiannon Giddens are just some of the artists set to play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. It takes place April 28 – May 7 in the Crescent City.

Garth Brooks has sold out all four of his upcoming shows at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas the first weekend in April.

Newcomer Ryan Kinder recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut, performing his new single, “Close” on the stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium.

