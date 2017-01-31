Nashville Notes

Posted on January 31, 2017 by Admin

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Grammy contender Brandy Clark will do her nominated song “Love Can Go to Hell” Tuesday during the fourth hour of the Today show. You can catch it at 10 a.m. on NBC.

Kip Moore is back with a new self-produced and self-penned single called “More Girls Like You.”

Chris DuBoisAshley GorleyKelley Lovelace and Lee Thomas Miller will all play in Writers Round: The Songs of Brad Paisley February 18 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theater.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

This entry was posted in Country Music News. Bookmark the permalink.