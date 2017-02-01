Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Newcomers Maggie Rose and Post Monroe will join Martina McBride and Lauren Alaina on the 2017 Love Unleashed Tour. The trek, which is part of CMT’s Next Women of Country initiative, kicks off February 2 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aaron Tippin launches his 2017 tour February 9 in Airway Heights, Washington.

Ty Herndon is featured on this Saturday’s new episode of Where Are They Now? on OWN. You can watch a preview of the show that airs Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on YouTube.

