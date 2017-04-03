Nashville Notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Little Big Town are using Twitter to tease the upcoming release of their new line of wine, a partnership with Browne Family Vineyards based in Walla Walla, Washington. Look for the libations to be on shelves this summer.

Brad Paisley will be the first musical act to play the stage at the Dallas area’s new venue The Pavilion at the Music Factory. Brad’s summer tour will make stop there during opening weekend, September 2.

Newly inducted Grand Ole Opry members and three-time International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year Daily & Vincent have released a new album, Patriots & Poets. One unique track on the bluegrass duo’s project features a collaboration with actor, comedian and Banjo player Steve Martin.

