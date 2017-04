Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Willie Nelson is releasing “He Won’t Ever Be Gone” as the lead single from his new album, God’s Problem Child. It’s a tribute to his late friend, the legendary Merle Haggard.

Newcomer Lindsey Ell’s new EP, Worth the Wait, debuts at #8 on the Nielsen Soundscan Current Country Albums chart this week.

If you missed Dustin Lynch performing his latest single Tuesday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can check out “Small Town Boy” on YouTube.

