Nashville notes

Brad Paisley’s follow-up to his chart-topping single, “Today,” will be “Last Time for Everything,” from his new album Love and War, which comes out April 21.

Garth Brooks is set to play seven shows in Kansas City over two weekends next month. So far, fans have snapped up more than 115,000 tickets to the concerts that start May 5 and run through May 13.

You can now download newcomer Ryan Hurd’s self-titled debut EP. Previously, the four-track collection was only available to stream. Currently on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour, Ryan also happens to be the significant other of Maren Morris.

