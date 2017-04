Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Parmalee will release their new single, “Sunday Morning,” on May 1.

New group Midland performed their top-30 hit, “Drinkin’ Problem,” Saturday night as the trio made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry.

Trace Adkins will do his latest single, “Watered Down,” Tuesday, April 18 when he guests on CBS’s The Talk.

