Nashville notes

Chris LaneFrankie BallardRaeLynn and William Michael Morgan all will be featured in upcoming concert specials on AT&T’s AUDIENCE Network. While the exact airdates have yet to be announced, the shows will air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Chris Janson has been added to the lineup of this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days. He’ll open for Luke Bryan on July 26.

Willie Nelson will headline this summer’s Outlaw Music Festival, with Bob DylanThe Avett BrothersSheryl Crow, and many others joining him for the first leg of shows, which kick off July 1 in New Orleans.

