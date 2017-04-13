Nashville notes

Toby Keith will host his 14th Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic June 2-3 at Belmar Golf Club and Riverwood Casino in Norman, Oklahoma. Last year, the event raised more than a million dollars for Toby’s foundation, which helps fund Oklahoma City’s OK Kids Korral, a free home-away-from-home for kids who are undergoing treatment, as well as their families.

Charlie Worsham will celebrate the release of his new album beginning of things Monday, April 24, with an invitation-only party at Nashville’s Station Inn. Worsham’s sophomore effort is due April 21.