Zac Brown Band’s Jimmy De Martini and his wife Stacey welcomed their fourth child on Tuesday, their first daughter, named Jonelle. She joins big brothers James, Joseph and Jackson.

Ty Herndon will put on his second Concert for Love & Acceptance Thursday, June 8 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. CMT’s Cody Alan will emcee the benefit for at-risk youth.

