Nashville notes

Kelsea Ballerini performs at tonight’s 2017 Symphony Fashion Show fundraiser this evening at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Tyler Farr is featured on the song, “My Truck,” on Colt Ford’s new album, Love Hope Faith. If you pre-order the project, which comes out May 5, you’ll be able to instantly download the track.

Rosanne Cash will be one of this year’s inductees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. She’ll be honored, along with the late Roy Orbison and the Neville Brothers, at a ceremony in Austin, Texas on October 5.

