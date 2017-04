Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Little Big Town will sing at the Music Biz 2017 Awards Breakfast & Presentations May 17 at the Renaissance Nashville.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform “Time Don’t Wait” April 24 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. The tune is from Marty’s new album, Way Out West.

You can check out the music video for “Never Mine Nevermind” by newcomer Haley Georgia on YouTube. Haley’s signed to EMI Records Nashville.

