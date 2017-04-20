Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brad Paisley performs Thursday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can catch the show starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Wynonna & the Big Noise, Elle King, Boz Skaggs and more will perform at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the second annual Dylan Fest May 23 and 24, to mark the Nobel Prize winner’s 76th birthday.

Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, Kip Moore and Michael Ray are just some of the artists who’ll join the Peach Pickers for their fourth annual benefit May 16 at Music City’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The Peach Pickers are made up of hit songwriters Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Dallas Davidson. Proceeds go to the Georgia Music Foundation in the tunesmiths’ home state.

