Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brad Paisley performs music from his new album, Love and War, Friday on Good Morning America. You can watch for the “Today” hitmaker starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

After writing the #1 single, “Any Ol’ Barstool” for Jason Aldean, Josh Thompson releases his new album, Change: The Lost Record, on Friday.

Both Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs will be on hand next Tuesday for the grand opening of the Gallery of Iconic Guitars on the campus of Nashville’s Belmont University. The museum is made up of mainly 20th century American-made guitars and mandolins, and will be open to the public inside the Lila D. Bunch Library.

Johnny Lee, who scored a #1 hit in 1980 with the Urban Cowboy tune, “Lookin’ for Love,” has just published his autobiography, appropriately titled Still Lookin’ for Love.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...