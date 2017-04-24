Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Lady Antebellum will play the 19th Annual Grammy Block Party, May 2 in Nashville’s Cumberland Park, with Miranda Lambert’s beau, Anderson East, set to take the stage as well. The Recording Academy throws the private event every year for its members in Music City.

Charlie Worsham’s sophomore recording, Beginning of Things, is available now. The video for the album’s first single, “Cut Your Groove,” premiered on CMT this weekend.

The new album from Statler Brothers’ tenor Jimmy Fortune is now available nationally at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores. Jimmy Fortune: Sings the Classics features a guest appearance by Ricky Skaggs.

The latest project from Eli Young Band, Fingerprints, will be released June 16. It features the band’s latest single, “Skin & Bones.”

