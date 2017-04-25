Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Willie Nelson stars in the new film Pure Country: Pure Heart, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 1.

Clint Black is extending his On Purpose tour this summer, adding more than a dozen dates that kick off August 13 in Newton, New Jersey.

John Berry begins taping a new half-hour TV show next month at Douglas Corner in Nashville. Billy Dean, Neal McCoy, Suzy Bogguss and Billy Ray Cyrus are just some of the stars set to guest on Songs and Stories with John Berry, which will debut in July on various cable outlets.

