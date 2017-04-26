Nashville notes

Tyler Farr‘s new single will be titled “I Should Go to Church Sometime.”

Newcomer Kane Brown is engaged to Philadelphia singer/songwriter Katelyn Jae. He revealed the news to a hometown crowd in the City of Brotherly Love last week.

Country Music Hall of Famer Connie Smith will join her husband Marty Stuart for his 16th annual Late Night Jam during this year’s CMA Music Festival. Rhiannon Giddens and many more are on the bill for the Wednesday, June 7 show at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

