Nashville notes

On the heels of her #1 album, WildHorse, and her top-30 single, “Love Triangle,” Raelynn guests on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday. You can watch for her performance starting at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Newcomer Ryan Hurd will join Florida Georgia Line for 14 dates on the Smooth Tour, starting June 15 in Wantagh, New York.

Monday night’s 18th annual Nashville Best Cellars dinner raised more than $225,000 for the T.J. Martell Foundation. Eric Church, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, Reba McEntire, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride and Cole Swindell were just some of the stars who turned out to help raise money in the fight against leukemia, cancer and AIDS.

Keith Urban’s Ripcord album was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in April.

