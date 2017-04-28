Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Garth Brooks returns to Billings, Montana for the first time in 19 years with a show on Saturday, June 10. Tickets for the concert at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark with Trisha Yearwood go on sale Friday, May 5.

Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride will release his first new studio album in more than six years, Music in My Heart, on July 7.

Pennsylvania native Jeannie Seely is being recognized by the House of Representatives in her home state. The lawmakers have issued a resolution honoring the Grammy-winner on the 50th anniversary of her Opry membership. Seely joined the Grand Ole Opry on September 16, 1967.

