Nashville notes

Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Darius Rucker are set to headline the Carolina Country Music Fest, which takes place June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lonestar is teaming up with Tractor Supply Company for their Life As We Know It Tour. The group will perform at select stores as part of their 2017 trek, with the dates and locations to be announced soon.

If you missed RaeLynn‘s performance of her hit “Love Triangle” on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, you can check it out online.

