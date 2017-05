Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brett Eldredge will reveal the nominations for this year’s CMT Awards May 9 on NBC’s Today show.

The National Music Council will honor Crystal Gayle at its 34th annual American Eagle Awards July 13 at the summer NAMM gathering in Music City.

John Mayer’s single, “In the Blood,” is being released to country radio.

