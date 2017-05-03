Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Chris Young will debut his new single, “Losing Sleep,” on May 12. It’s the lead release from his follow-up to 2015’s I’m Comin’ Over.

Billy Ray Cyrus is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Achy Breaky Heart” by releasing a new version of his signature song that features Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap on piano.

Newcomer Devin Dawson will play NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, ahead of his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday. His debut single on Warner Music Nashville/Atlantic Records is called “All on Me.”

