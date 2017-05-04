Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence and the Oak Ridge Boys are set to play a special Thursday night edition of the Grand Ole Opry during CMA Music Festival. Tickets for the June 8 performance go on sale this Friday.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear “Achy Breaky Heart” in Spanish, now is your chance. To commemorate both the song’s 25th anniversary and Cinco de Mayo, Billy Ray Cyrus has re-recorded the tune with Mexican band Caballo Dorado. The new version is available digitally now.

The new episode of CMT Instant Jam taped in Las Vegas starring Brett Eldredge will premiere Friday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

