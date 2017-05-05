Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The nominations for the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards will be revealed Tuesday, May 9 from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theater. You can watch the announcement live starting at 3 p.m. ET at CountryMusicHallOfFame.org/streaming.

Country Music Hall-of-Famer Vince Gill is featured on a new version of Bette Midler’s hit “The Rose,” with its composer, singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom.

The new season of I Love Kellie Pickler will premiere Thursday, August 3 at 11 p.m. ET on CMT.

Garth Brooks will play Lafayette, Louisiana for the first time in a quarter-century on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for the show at the Cajundome with Trisha Yearwood go on sale Friday, May 12.

