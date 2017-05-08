Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Four of Keith Urban’s albums were certified Platinum in April by the Recording Industry Association of America, including Ripcord, Get Closer, Fuse and Greatest Hits: 18 Kids.

Lee Brice will headline the third annual Shipkicker Festival Saturday, July 1 at Waterfront Park in Long Beach, California. Jerrod Niemann and the Swon Brothers are on the bill as well.

After selling out four June concerts at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetroPark in Billings, Montana, Garth Brooks plans to add one more show. Look for the details to be released on Monday.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will spotlight Ricky Skaggs’ more-than-half-century career Saturday, May 13 with a special interview and performance in the Ford Theater. You’ll be able to stream the 3 p.m. ET event on the Hall’s website.

