Newcomer Linday Ell’s next single will be “Waiting on You,” from her EP Worth the Wait.

Trent Harmon and Sara Evans are joining the lineup for this year’s 27th annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game. It’ll be held Saturday, June 10 at First Tennessee Park in Nashville.

