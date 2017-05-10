Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Newcomers Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson will join Florida Georgia Line for select dates on The Smooth Tour 2017. The trek kicks off June 2 in Austin, Texas.

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus will host the Innovation in Music Awards on Tuesday, June 6 at The Westin in Nashville.

The Grand Ole Opry will honor the veterans of Desert Storm on Tuesday, May 23. Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, the Charlie Daniels Band and more will participate in the annual Salute the Troops Opry performance.

Don Williams in Ireland: The Gentle Giant in Concert will be released as a limited edition CD and DVD package this Friday.

